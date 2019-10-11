Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Thousands flee, hundreds reported dead in Turkish attack on U.S.-allied Kurds in Syria

Turkey pounded Kurdish militia in northeast Syria for a second day on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee and killing at least dozens of people in a cross-border assault on U.S. allies that has turned the Washington establishment against President Donald Trump. The offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by Kurdish YPG militia, which began days after Trump pulled U.S. troops out of the way and following a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, opens one of the biggest new fronts in years in an eight-year-old civil war that has drawn in global powers. India's Modi and China's Xi eye new border security steps in summit talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to agree new security measures along their unsettled border during a summit on Friday, officials said, in an effort to smooth ties ruffled by differences over Kashmir. The two are meeting in a seaside resort in southern India after weeks of jousting over India's decision to revoke the special status of its part of the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir, angering arch-rival Pakistan and its ally China. Migrant protesters occupy U.S.-Mexico border bridge, crossing closed

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States who are camped in a dangerous Mexican border town occupied a bridge to Brownsville, Texas on Thursday, leading U.S. authorities to close the crossing, witnesses and authorities said. Hundreds of the migrants have been sleeping for weeks on the end of the bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, a city known for gang violence and for cartels that control human trafficking. Giuliani associates charged with illegally funneling cash to pro-Trump group

Two foreign-born Florida businessmen who have helped President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate political rival Joe Biden were arrested in a scheme to illegally funnel money to a pro-Trump election committee and other U.S. political candidates, prosecutors said on Thursday. The arrest of Ukraine-born Lev Parnas and Belarus-born Igor Fruman at an airport outside Washington carrying one-way tickets to Vienna was the latest dramatic development in a political saga that threatens Trump's presidency. Iraq appoints two new ministers after PM promises sweeping reform

Iraq appointed new education and health ministers on Thursday, a day after Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi promised to reshuffle his government and enact reforms to try to stem unrest. Suha Khalil is one of few women to have become a minister in Iraq. Her appointment was approved by parliament, which also voted for the appointment of the new health minister, Jaafar Allawi, after his predecessor quit before the wave of unrest. Hungary urges EU dialogue with Turkey to prevent new wave of migrants

The European Union should have a dialogue with Turkey despite Ankara's offensive on Kurdish-led forces in Syria, in order to avoid a fresh wave of migrants coming to Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday. Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies pushed further into Syrian territory on Thursday, opening up a new front in the Syrian civil war and exposing Europe's inability to influence the direction of the conflict. Yemen's Houthis offer Saudi-backed government new prisoner swap deal

The Houthi movement in control of Yemen's capital on Thursday offered the internationally recognized Yemeni government a prisoner swap involving 2,000 detainees after the group unilaterally freed hundreds of prisoners last month. It was the latest gesture toward easing tensions by the Iran-aligned Houthis who have for over four years been battling a Saudi-led military coalition loyal to the Yemeni government that was ousted from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. Bolivian election polls show opposition reeling in President Morales

Bolivian opposition candidates are closing in on President Evo Morales in polls ahead of a general election later this month, with Latin America's longest continuous standing leader possibly being edged out in a second round run-off. Morales, a leftist president who has helmed the landlocked nation since 2006, is likely to win the first round on Oct. 20, according to a poll from the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés (UMSA) and other academic and civil organizations. U.S. and Greenland partner to map Greenland’s resources

The U.S. military has conducted an aerial survey of Greenland to assess the vast arctic island's mineral potential as part of an agreement between the two governments, a top U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday. The memorandum of understanding for cooperating on developing the mineral sector there was inked in June before a diplomatic flap between the United States and Denmark, to which Greenland is linked as an autonomous territory. Cuba reshuffles to improve governance, old guard removed from council of state

Cuba started implementing a government reshuffle aimed at improving governance on Thursday, naming Miguel Diaz-Canel to the new position of president of the Republic and removing the last of the revolutionary generation from the council of state. Diaz-Canel, 59, who took office last year from Raul Castro, has three months to nominate a prime minister to head up the council of ministers he used to lead, as well as governors for the country's 15 provinces - also newly-created positions.

