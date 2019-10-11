PM Ardern welcomes more details on Royal Highnesses of Cornwall visit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed further details on the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's visit to New Zealand next month.

Their Royal Highnesses will visit New Zealand from 17-23 November – their third joint visit to New Zealand and first in four years.

They arrive in Auckland on Sunday 17 November and will travel to the Bay of Islands including the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Christchurch, and Kaikōura.

"This will be the first time in 25 years that a member of the Royal Family will visit Waitangi," Jacinda Ardern said.

"They will also see the regeneration of Christchurch since the 2011 earthquake and how the community has rallied to support those affected by the March 15 terrorist attacks.

"The effects on the community of the 2016 earthquake will also be seen first hand at Kaikōura.

"I look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses back to New Zealand and hope they see as much of our beautiful country and people as possible," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)