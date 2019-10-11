Conservative says Trudeau not doing enough in China dispute

The leader of Canada's Conservative party is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being idle in the government's dispute with China. Speaking at the final campaign debate before the October 21 parliamentary elections, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said Thursday that Trudeau hasn't done enough.

China detained two Canadians last December in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release the daughter of the founder of tech giant Huawei at Vancouver's airport December 1. The US wants her extradited to face charges that she committed fraud.

The arrest severely damaged relations between China and Canada China has also stopped importing certain Canadian products like canola and meat. Trudeau says Canada activated allies to put pressure on China to say that arbitrarily detaining people is not right.

