International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Irish finance minister hopeful of Brexit progress in Brussels

Reuters
Updated: 11-10-2019 14:19 IST
Irish finance minister hopeful of Brexit progress in Brussels

Ireland’s finance minister said he was hopeful talks between the chief Brexit negotiators of the European Union and Britain would yield a positive outcome on Friday.

“What happened yesterday was a positive discussion but the real detail discussion will begin now and that will be in Brussels,” Paschal Donohoe told Ireland’s Newstalk station, referring to Thursday’s meeting between the leaders of Britain and Ireland.

“Hopefully the meeting and the process today will be positive.”

Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says PSUs have been asked to clear all vendor/contractor dues by Oct 15

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019