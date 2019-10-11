Irish finance minister hopeful of Brexit progress in Brussels

Ireland’s finance minister said he was hopeful talks between the chief Brexit negotiators of the European Union and Britain would yield a positive outcome on Friday.

“What happened yesterday was a positive discussion but the real detail discussion will begin now and that will be in Brussels,” Paschal Donohoe told Ireland’s Newstalk station, referring to Thursday’s meeting between the leaders of Britain and Ireland.

“Hopefully the meeting and the process today will be positive.”

