Bihar Guv, CM pay tributes to JP on his birth anniversary

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday paid floral tributes to Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary at a function here. Both the Governor and the CM garlanded a statue of JP at the Income Tax roundabout in the capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Industries Minister Shyam Rajak and a host of other prominent personalities also paid their tributes to JP, an official release said. The veteran leader popularly referred to as JP or Lok Nayak was born on October 11, 1902 and died on October 8, 1979.

He is remembered for giving a call for "total revolution" to protest against then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's declaration of emergency in 1975..

