Macron: cannot allow crisis between EU bodies after commissioner rejected

Reuters Paris
Updated: 11-10-2019 18:11 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that one must not let a crisis settle in between the European Union commission and the separate EU parliament, following the rejection this week of France's candidate to run EU industrial policy. "We must not allow for a European political crisis to settle in," Macron said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Paris.

Macron's comments came a day after European lawmakers rejected the candidacy of French politician Sylvie Goulard - chosen by Macron - to be head of EU industrial policy.

COUNTRY : France
