Johnson declines to say whether N.Ireland will stay in EU customs union after Brexit

Updated: 11-10-2019 19:34 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he did not want to give a running commentary on Brexit talks when asked whether Northern Ireland would be leaving the EU customs union amid hopes an agreement can be found before an Oct. 31 deadline.

"I think it would be wrong of me to give a running commentary on the negotiations," he said. "Look at everything I've said previously and you can draw your own conclusions from that."

"I can tell you that under no circumstances will we see anything that damages the ability of the whole of the United Kingdom to take full advantage of Brexit and that is what people would expect."

