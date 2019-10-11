BJP leaders meet CEC to complain against Kejriwal government

A BJP delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Friday met the chief election commissioner to complain against alleged "misuse" of government machinery and advertisements of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Goel charged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been trying to claim credit for work done by others through costly advertisements.

No reaction from the AAP was immediately available on the charge by the BJP. "He is misusing the government machinery and public money for his own political gain. Why does he forget that he is the servant of the people and not their master," Goel said.

The delegation also comprised Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, MP Ramesh Bidhuri, MLA OP Sharma, Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal and others. Gupta said that "huge" hoardings have been installed with the pictures of Lutyens' zone in the background with claim that the pollution has gone down under the AAP government.

It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to hold free and fair polls but Kejriwal is "misusing" the public money to win the coming Assembly polls, alleged Bidhuri. Chahal questioned if the Delhi chief minister can tell about the work done by his government to directly benefit the people in 56 months of his party's rule.

The blame game over a host of issues, involving the ruling AAP and the BJP is intensifying in Delhi with approaching Assembly polls due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)