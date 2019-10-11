India willing to partner with Comoros to neutralize maritime threats: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu said that terrorism was increasingly threatening and impeding global progress and urged the world community to come together to ensure that the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism is concluded at the earliest.

Addressing the parliament of Comoros at Moroni, the capital of the island nation, Shri Naidu said that terrorist groups threaten peace and stability and render state institutions vulnerable. "Piracy and maritime threats as well as cross border transnational crimes, including cybercrimes, have only added new dimensions to the problem", he added. He said that India was willing to partner with Comoros to neutralize these threats, particularly those in the maritime domain.

Shri Naidu said that the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi had articulated a coherent Indian vision for a collaborative security architecture in the Indian Ocean which can ensure security and economic growth for all littoral countries of the region.

Observing that India was committed to working with Comoros in accordance with the principles of South-South Cooperation, he said that the economic ties between the two countries could become stronger and there was vast potential for trade between the two nations. "India would like to become a valuable partner in the economic development of Comoros", he added.

Referring to the partnership between India and Comoros under the International Solar Alliance, he said it can help light thousands of homes in a sustainable manner and provide access to energy in the remotest corners. Observing that both the countries were having a large youth population, the Vice President said that a huge demographic dividend could be reaped "if we can train them, skill them and gainfully employ them".

Referring to pan-Africa e-network initiative to implement e-Vidya Bharati and e-Arogya Bharati in Comoros, he said "Under it, we are offering free tele-education to 15000 students and free telemedicine courses to 1000 doctors and paramedics in various African countries. India is happy to share its digital revolution with Africa to enhance the well-being of its people and in particular, empower its youth".

Touching upon the common challenges faced by various countries, Shri Naidu said that legislators from different countries can benefit significantly from sharing views and perspectives with each other. "We have to address persistent challenges of poverty, illiteracy, income inequality, gender discrimination, environmental degradation and lack of basic amenities in some parts of the world, including some areas in both our countries", he added.

The Vice President said that people-centric governance alone would ensure a high quality of life to all citizens and said that parliamentarians have a constitutional responsibility to play a significant role in supporting and monitoring implementation of Sustainable Development Goals. (SDGs)

Earlier the Vice President had a tête-à-tête with Mr. Abdou Ousseni, the President of the Assembly of the Union of Comoros.

The Vice President was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Shri Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Shri Ramvichar Netam, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and senior officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)