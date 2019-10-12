Trump ready to activate 'very significant' sanctions on Turkey

US President Donald Trump is to authorize wide-ranging sanctions aimed at dissuading Turkey from further offensive military action in northeastern Syria, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday. Addressing reporters at the White House, Mnuchin said Trump was poised to sign an executive order approving "very significant new sanctions authorities" -- but that the United States was not yet "activating" the measures.

"These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don't have to use them but we can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to," Mnuchin said. The punitive measures, Mnuchin said, can be targeted at any person associated with the Turkish government.

The sanctions announcement came hours after the Pentagon blasted Turkey for its three-day-old assault on Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria, warning of "serious consequences" for Ankara in the strongest US statement yet against an assault that Trump had initially appeared to greenlight. "The president is concerned about the ongoing military offensive, and potential targeting of civilians, civilian infrastructure, ethnic or religious minorities," Mnuchin said.

"Also the president wants to make very clear it is imperative that Turkey not allow even a single ISIS fighter to escape." A statement from the Treasury said Trump's executive order would give it the "authority to designate individuals and entities of the Government of Turkey involved in human rights abuses or actions leading to the further deterioration of peace, security, and stability in northeastern Syria."

"At the direction of President Trump we will be targeting specific Turkish individuals or departments as needed," Mnuchin was quoted as saying. "This is a notice to banks and other parties to be on notice of potential actions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)