PM Modi condoles death of archbishop of Shillong

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 12-10-2019 12:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of the archbishop of Shillong, saying he will be remembered for his passion towards Meghalaya's progress. Dominic Jala (68), the archbishop of Shillong, Meghalaya died in a car accident in California, US, according to news reports.

"Anguished by the passing away of Most Rev Dominic Jala, the Archbishop of Shillong. He will be remembered for his impeccable service to society and passion towards Meghalaya's progress," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

