Kerala bypolls will be a repeat of LS election: Chacko

The results of the October 21 Kerala Assembly bypolls will be a repeat of the Lok Sabha polls, with the Congress-led UDF emerging victorious, senior Congress leader P C Chacko said on Saturday. The United Democratic Front (UDF) swept the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, winning 19 of the 20 seats in the state. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) could only manage to win one seat, while the BJP was washed out.

"The LDF government's maladministration, misuse of police machinery against political opponents, complete collapse of law and order and all-round failure of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will cost dearly to the ruling party in the polls," Chacko said here. He added that the Congress's decision to stand by the sentiments of true devotees of Lord Ayyappa on the Sabarimala temple issue will also benefit the UDF.

Chacko, who is the Congress Delhi unit incharge and hails from Kerala, told PTI that the BJP's chances are bleak as the voters are upset with the party over its "inconsistent stand" on the Sabarimala temple issue. The Supreme Court, in its verdict on September 28, 2018, overturned a centuries-old ban on entry of women of menstruating age (10-50 years) into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Protests were held across the state against the court's verdict. The Congress had also held protests against the Kerala government's decision to implement the order. Bypolls will be held for five Kerala Assembly constituencies -- Vattiyoorkavu, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni and Manjeshwaram.

Vattiyoorkavu, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni assembly seats fell vacant after the respective sitting MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. Manjeshwaram fell vacant after sitting MLA P B Abdul Razak of the UDF's Muslim League passed away in October 2018.

The counting of votes for the assembly bypolls will be taken up on October 24.

