Nitish unveils statue of Kamla Mishra Madhukar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday unveiled a statue of communist leader and former MP Kamla Mishra Madhukar at Madan Sirsiya village in East Champaran district. Kumar also inaugurated a memorial building named after Madhukar in the village, an official release said.

The chief minister planted a tree in the memorial building premises and also paid floral tributes at the portrait of Madhukar at a function held at Janata Janki high school in the village, the release said. Madhukar, a four-time Lok Sabha member, was elected to the Lower House of Parliament on a CPI ticket from erstwhile Kesariya and later from Motihari constituency.

Earlier, Madhukar's daughter Shalini Mishra welcomed Kumar by presenting him with an "angvastra and a memento" on the occasion, it said. Kumar also paid a courtesy call to Madhukar's residence in the village and met his (Madhukar's) wife Dr Kamna Mishra and other family members..

