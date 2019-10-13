International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Significant work to do, but Brexit deal still possible, UK PM Johnson tells cabinet

Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 19:15 IST
Significant work to do, but Brexit deal still possible, UK PM Johnson tells cabinet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Sunday that a Brexit deal was still possible but that there was significant work to be done to reach one, a spokeswoman from his office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister updated Cabinet on the current progress being made in ongoing Brexit negotiations, reiterating that a pathway to a deal could be seen but that there is still a significant amount of work to get there and we must remain prepared to leave on October 31," the spokeswoman said.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-U.S. businesswoman Arcuri refuses to answer questions about intimacy with Boris Johnson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019