International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hungary opposition looks set to win Budapest mayoral race

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 02:11 IST
Hungary opposition looks set to win Budapest mayoral race

With 74.4% of votes counted, Karacsony had 50.1% support compared with 44.8% for Tarlos according to data on the National Election Office website, putting the Hungarian opposition on track for its biggest political win in a decade. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hungarian opposition challenger Gergely Karacsony looked on track to defeat ruling party incumbent Istvan Tarlos in the Budapest mayoral election on Sunday, preliminary results showed.

With 74.4% of votes counted, Karacsony had 50.1% support compared with 44.8% for Tarlos according to data on the National Election Office website, putting the Hungarian opposition on track for its biggest political win in a decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Hungarian Budapest
COUNTRY : Hungary
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019