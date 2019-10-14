Hungary opposition wins Budapest in blow for PM Orban: Partial results

Hungary's opposition won the Budapest mayoralty Sunday in local elections, the first electoral blow for nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban since he came to power in 2010. With around 62 percent of votes counted, center-left challenger Gergely Karacsony led by around 50 percent of the vote ahead of the incumbent mayor Istvan Tarlos on around 45 percent.

In-office since 2010, Tarlos, backed by Orban's right-wing Fidesz party, congratulated the 44-year-old Karacsony by telephone, a spokesperson for Karacsony told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)