Delhi court reserves order on ED's application seeking permission to arrest P Chidambaram

A special court here on Monday reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) application seeking the arrest of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for interrogating him in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case. The court will pass the order on Tuesday. Chidambaram is also needed to be produced in the court tomorrow by Tihar Jail authorities.

The law enforcement agency had on Monday sought permission from a Delhi court to arrest Chidambaram and interrogate him in custody. "This is pertaining to the offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). There is already a finding that the custodial interrogation is necessary," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the agency, told the special court.

Mehta, in the last hearing, had said that Chidambaram's custodial interrogation is required as the agency wants to seek information related to the shell company abroad and his 17 bank accounts. Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, however, opposed the agency's application with respect to the procedure being followed by them.

Sibal said, "My request is that if the order is adverse, then please accept my conditions which I moved in the CBI for the western toilet and home food." Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His remand is slated to end on October 17.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

