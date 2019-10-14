Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

FGN42: NOBEL-LDALL ECONOMICS Stockholm: Indian-American innovative MIT economist Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Harvard professor Michael Kremer jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize on Monday "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

Stockholm: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics jointly with his wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer on Monday, is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

FGN26: NOBEL-INDIANS-LAUREATES Stockholm: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee on Monday won the Nobel Prize for Economics, joining the list of Indians and people of Indian origin to grab the world's most prestigious award in different fields.

New York: Congratulating India-born professor Abhijit Banerjee and his French-American wife Esther Duflo for winning the Nobel prize in Economics, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said that their work has dramatically improved global ability to fight poverty in practice, including in India.

FGN19: PAK-FATF Islamabad: Facing the risk of being placed on the FATF black list with Iran and North Korea, a delegation led by Pakistan's economic affairs minister will present its case before the financial watchdog on the measures taken by Islamabad to curb terror financing and money laundering.

London: Over 100 British-Indian professional and community organisations on Monday wrote to the UK Opposition Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to condemn the Labour Party's stance on Kashmir in the wake of the Indian government revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

FGN9: US-ENVOY-LD SIKHS Washington: India has termed as "bogus" the "Referendum 2020" by a handful of pro-Khalistan supporters, saying they are the agents of Pakistan who have spread false rumours.

Washington: Pakistan must prevent militant groups from operating on its soil and prosecute top Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives along with its leader Hafiz Saeed, the US has said ahead of the Financial Action Task Force's crucial decision on whether to blacklist the country.

