Farmers were shot, killed in your regime, Irani to Maha oppn

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday lashed out at the Congress-NCP and reminded them that protesting farmers were fired upon by police near Pune during their regime. The opposition parties have been targeting the Devendra Fadnavis government claiming 16,000 farmers have committed suicide, while the ruling party has hit back stating that its farm loan waiver scheme was the biggest ever in the country.

Addressing a rally in Indapur, Irani said, "I remember farmers were fired at and killed near Pune by the Congress-led (Maharashtra) government. Now they are questioning Fadnavis government which has given loan waivers." Four farmers were killed in August, 2011 in police firing in Pune's Maval taluka while protesting against a dam project. The Congress-NCP was in power in Maharashtra at the time. Irani said regular power supply and good educational institutions were important factors in employment generation, and praised the Fadnavis government for providing both.

She said the opposition parties were objecting to BJP raising the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir during the poll campaign here, but people of Maharashtra were patriotic and would understand and support the move..

