International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Poland's PiS leader sees bills delayed in upper house of parliament

Reuters Warsaw
Updated: 15-10-2019 00:23 IST
Poland's PiS leader sees bills delayed in upper house of parliament

Image Credit: Pexels

Poland's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party expects delays to its legislative agenda, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Monday, after the party lost its majority in the upper house of parliament, the Senate.

PiS party won a parliamentary election on Sunday, a final vote count showed on Monday, securing a narrow lead in the more powerful lower house.

Also Read: Europe's loneliest far-right party losing election battle in Portugal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Poland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019