Poland's PiS leader sees bills delayed in upper house of parliament

Poland's nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party expects delays to its legislative agenda, PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Monday, after the party lost its majority in the upper house of parliament, the Senate.

PiS party won a parliamentary election on Sunday, a final vote count showed on Monday, securing a narrow lead in the more powerful lower house.

