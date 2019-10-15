International Development News
U.S. Senator Graham says he strongly supports Trump on Turkey sanctions

Washington DC
15-10-2019
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been critical of President Donald Trump's decision to pull American troops out of northeast Syria, said on Monday he strongly supports Trump's decision to sanction Turkey over its invasion of Syria.

"The President's team has a plan and I intend to support them as strongly as possible, and to give them reasonable time and space to achieve our mutual goals," Graham said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
