EU's Barnier says current UK Brexit proposals not good enough - sources

Reuters London
Updated: 15-10-2019 14:50 IST
The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the 27 member states staying in the bloc after Brexit that the latest UK proposals were not yet good enough, three diplomatic sources said. Barnier also said he needed a legal text agreed by the end of the day to recommend that a summit of EU leaders on Thursday and Friday approves any deal, the sources also said.

Otherwise, he would likely recommend that more talks with Britain are needed past the summit later this week, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
