UK's Johnson to meet party lawmakers on Wednesday night

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to address a meeting of his lawmakers from the Conservative Party on Wednesday evening, the chief political correspondent of the Daily Telegraph reported.

Johnson has been meeting the most pro-Brexit members of his party, and the small Northern Ireland party which supports him in government, as he tries to win support for a Brexit withdrawal deal being negotiated with the European Union.

Also Read: Boris Johnson makes Brexit squatting plans for Downing Street: Report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)