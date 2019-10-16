International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK's Johnson to meet party lawmakers on Wednesday night

Reuters London
Updated: 16-10-2019 01:22 IST
UK's Johnson to meet party lawmakers on Wednesday night

Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to address a meeting of his lawmakers from the Conservative Party on Wednesday evening, the chief political correspondent of the Daily Telegraph reported.

Johnson has been meeting the most pro-Brexit members of his party, and the small Northern Ireland party which supports him in government, as he tries to win support for a Brexit withdrawal deal being negotiated with the European Union.

Also Read: Boris Johnson makes Brexit squatting plans for Downing Street: Report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019