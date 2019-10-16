UPDATE 1-House Democrats will hold off on full vote authorizing impeachment probe -source

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are not currently backing a full vote of the chamber to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, said an aide familiar with the situation.

The White House has criticized the lack of such a vote and vowed not to cooperate with what it describes as an illegitimate investigation.

