Hong Kong leader presents policy address via video after disruption

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam presented her annual policy address via video on Wednesday after some lawmakers disrupted the legislative session, shouting and jeering as she started her speech.

Lam is expected to announce a raft of property initiatives in a bid to restore confidence in her administration after more than four months of anti-government protests.

