International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Turkey's Erdogan rules out talks with Syrian Kurdish forces

PTI Ankara
Updated: 16-10-2019 15:47 IST
Turkey's Erdogan rules out talks with Syrian Kurdish forces

Ankara, Oct 16 (AFP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday firmly ruled out any negotiations with Kurdish militants in Syria as the United States pushed for a ceasefire.

"There are some leaders who are trying to mediate... There has never been any such thing in the history of the Turkish republic as the state sitting at the same table with a terror organisation," Erdogan said in a speech to parliament. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Azerbaijan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019