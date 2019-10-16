Opposition parties not concerned about country's interest and they just have greed for power: UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the opposition parties, alleging that they were not concerned about the country's interest due to their greed for power. Targeting the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the chief minister said, "The opposition (parties)...are not concerned about the nation's interest and they just have greed for power. They want power for loot and not to serve the nation."

"The character of SP, BSP and Congress are similar. They are families and not political parties and they are not concerned about the progress of the citizens. Anarchy, corruption and dishonesty remain their sole agenda after they come to power. In order to maintain their vote bank to retain power, they oppose the decisions taken in the interest of the country and even do not even shy away from supporting terrorism. Such people are not liking the abrogation of Article 370 and they speak the language of Pakistan," he said. Addressing rallies at Balha in Bahraich and Ghosi in Mau, the chief minister said that improvement in law and order situation and curbing corruption were the priority of his government.

"The criminals have got a clear message and they have understood the motive of the government. Those who did not understand the motive in the beginning have been made to acknowledge it and now either they are behind bars or have fled the state," he said. "During the rule of the Samajwadi Party, riots took place every other day. There was loss of property and restrictions were imposed on celebration of festivals. But now no riots take place and all the festivals are celebrated with zeal," he added.

Adityanath said, "During the tenure of 30 months, our government has provided employment to 2.25 lakh youths in a transparent manner. No complaints about use of wrongful means was reported. Such people, who came under suspicion, were expelled at once." Speaking at the rally in Balha, the chief minister said that the state government constructed medical college in the name of Maharaj Suheldev. Admissions will start here from this year and this will provide better health facilities to the people of Bahraich, he said. In addition, the state government is also promoting sports by constructing open gym and sports ground in every village, he added.

