RSS work is expanding consistently across nation: Manmohan Vaidya

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) work is continuously expanding across the nation due to hard work of its 'swayamsevaks', has said its joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya. A large number of students and the youth are getting associated with the RSS, Vaidya said at a press conference after the three-day meet of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakary Mandal started at the local 'Shiksha and Anusandhan' University here, read a statement on Wednesday.

Vaidya said that the construction of Ram Temple is not a political issue. Replying to a question on the revoking of Article 370, he said this was a temporary provision in the Constitution.

Replying to another question, he said that the people with nationalist thought are getting killed in the state of West Bengal and this is very unfortunate.Vaidya said the RSS believes no government can do everything for the society but it is the society that has to take the lead and that is why the RSS' 'swayamsevaks' are actively working to reform the society. Vaidya said that at present RSS has 57,411 daily 'Shakhas' and 18,923 'weekly meetings (Saptahik Milan)'.

In 2009, the programme to expand the RSS was taken up. Following that, the RSS 'Shakhas' have been on the rise. RSS 'Shakhas' have increased by 19,584 since 2010. From 2010 to 2014, around 6000 'Shakhas' were added. He said that at present the RSS 'swayamsevaks' are working in around 6,000 blocks of the nation, which are around 90 per cent of the total blocks, the statement added.Vaidya said that 60 per cent of those attending 'Shakhas' are students or youths. Around 29 per cent 'swayamsevaks' belong to the age group of 20-40 years and the older people above 40 years of age constitute 11 per cent of the 'swayamsevaks' attending 'Shakhas.'

In 2013, the RSS had launched an online initiative 'Join RSS' which has received a very positive response, Vaidya said. In 2013 itself, the 88,843 people approached through 'Join RSS'. From 2014 to 2016, around 90,000 to 95,000 people approached through this initiative to join the RSS annually.

In 2017, around 1.25 lakh people approached through 'Join RSS', in 2018, thus number reached around 1.05 lakh. In 2019, around 1.03 lakh people have approached till September, the statement read. (ANI)

