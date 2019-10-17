International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pelosi says Trump had 'meltdown' over House vote on Syria

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-10-2019 01:54 IST
Pelosi says Trump had 'meltdown' over House vote on Syria

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said U.S. Democratic leaders' White House meeting was cut short after Republican President Donald Trump had a "meltdown" over a House of Representatives vote condemning his Syria withdrawal. "I think that vote - the size of the vote, more than 2-1 of the Republicans voted to oppose what the president did - probably got to the president. Because he was shaken up by it," Pelosi told reporters.

"And that's why we couldn't continue in the meeting because he was just not relating to the reality of it." She later said Trump had a meltdown.

Also Read: FACTBOX-Democratic presidential candidates on impeaching Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019