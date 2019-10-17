Pelosi says Trump had 'meltdown' over House vote on Syria

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said U.S. Democratic leaders' White House meeting was cut short after Republican President Donald Trump had a "meltdown" over a House of Representatives vote condemning his Syria withdrawal. "I think that vote - the size of the vote, more than 2-1 of the Republicans voted to oppose what the president did - probably got to the president. Because he was shaken up by it," Pelosi told reporters.

"And that's why we couldn't continue in the meeting because he was just not relating to the reality of it." She later said Trump had a meltdown.

