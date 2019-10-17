REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA

Trump leaves Turkey, Syria 'to argue it out' and clashes with U.S. House Speaker U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not mind Russia helping Syria in a conflict with NATO ally Turkey and rejected criticism of his withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria that exposed Kurdish allies, calling it “strategically brilliant.”

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong legislature suspended amid chaos over protests

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong heckled the city’s embattled leader and called for her to step down on Thursday during a legislative session that was repeatedly suspended as several politicians were manhandled out of the chamber. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-TESTIMONY One person is missing in the Democrats' impeachment inquiry: the whistleblower

Democratic lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump have heard days of testimony from a parade of senior government officials. But they have yet to hear from the whistleblower who sparked the probe - and may never do. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER

Impeachment probe on Trump hears from ex-aide to secretary of state A former adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who abruptly resigned last week spoke on Wednesday to an impeachment inquiry into allegations President Donald Trump pursued political interests in his dealings with Ukraine.

BUSINESS WEWORK-RESTRUCTURING-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: WeWork owner creates committee to decide on financing lifeline - sources WeWork owner, The We Company, has formed a special board committee to consider proposals for a $5 billion financing lifeline from its largest shareholder SoftBank Group Corp and its main lender JPMorgan Chase & Co, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

USA-AUTOS-LABOR UAW, GM leaders have a deal to end strike, now workers will decide

General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday for a new four-year labor deal, moving closer to ending a costly month-long strike that shut down GM’s most profitable factories in a test of wills over the future of U.S. auto industry jobs. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-METOO-INTIMACY Wanted: Intimacy coordinators. Hollywood's fastest growing job

Two years after a sexual harassment scandal roiled Hollywood, one of the fastest growing jobs in the entertainment industry is that of the intimacy director. AWARDS-Q

Grime star Stormzy, rockers the 1975 among Q Awards winners Rockers the 1975 and grime star Stormzy triumphed at the Q Awards in London on Wednesday, winning Q Best Act in the World Today and Q Best Solo Artist, respectively, at the annual ceremony hosted by British music magazine Q.

SPORTS BOXING-DAY

Patrick Day dies following brutal knockout American boxer Patrick Day died on Wednesday in Chicago as a result of the traumatic brain injury he suffered during his fight on Saturday, where he was knocked out by Charles Conwell in the 10th round.

BASKETBALL-MCGRAW Basketball hall of famer McGraw doubts college athlete pay law will help women

Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw expressed scepticism on Wednesday over a California law permitting college athletes be paid, saying she was concerned that the legislation would not do much to help women athletes. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-MODERATES

Moderate Democratic candidates' strategy shifts from taking down Biden to attacking Warren For long-shot moderates trying to compete for the Democratic presidential nomination, this week’s debate in Ohio marked a significant shift in strategy. Attacking former Vice President Joe Biden, the long-time front-runner in the race, was out. Going after U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the candidate who has grabbed the momentum in the nominating contest, was in.

17 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Merkel addresses parliament before crunch EU summit on Brexit German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses parliament before heading to Brussels for a crunch EU summit on Brexit.

17 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-TORRA (PIX) (TV)

Catalan leader addresses parliament after violent protests Catalan leader Quim Torra to appear before regional parliament after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders, triggering violent protests in the region.

17 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/WARREN-FOREIGNPOLICY

When it comes to U.S. national security, what's candidate Warren's plan? Elizabeth Warren has jumped to the front of the race to take on Donald Trump in 2020 by promising far-reaching domestic reforms that highlight the Democratic senator's wide differences with the Republican president. When it comes to foreign policy and national security, however, Warren sounds a bit like Trump.

17 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BOLIVIA-ELECTIONS/AYMARA (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Bolivia's Aymara torn over their man Evo as he clings to power Bolivian leader Evo Morales came to power in 2006 with a pledge to champion marginalized indigenous groups including his own important Andean tribe the Aymara, which helped carry him to the presidency.

17 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (TV)

U.S. ambassador to EU expected to testify in impeachment inquiry Gordon Sondland, a political donor to President Donald Trump tapped to serve as U.S. ambassador to European Union, is expected to testify before committees leading impeachment inquiry into the Republican president, his lawyers said, after Trump administration had earlier blocked his appearance.

17 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/RACE

Race rears its head in Canada elections amid blackface, rising populism Canada touts its diversity but its 2019 election campaign has exposed racial tensions, ranging from pictures of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface to the rise of a populist party determined to impose "Canadian values."

17 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT LATVIA-EGYPT/

Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry to visit Latvia Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry visits Latvia and meets with the Latvian government officials, including the Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. They are to discuss bilateral relations between Latvia and Egypt, developments in the Middle East and North Africa and other issues.

17 Oct 11:55 ET / 15:55 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/

Dispute deepens between Brazil's Bolsonaro and his PSL party The dispute between President Jair Bolsonaro and his PSL party deepens amid flying insults and an investigation into alleged electoral fraud, threatening a split that could weaken the right-wing firebrand by leaving him and his sons outside the party and with no access to its considerable campaign war chest ahead of local elections next year.

17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-NEW YORK (PIX) (TV)

Businessmen linked to Giuliani associates to appear in N.Y. court David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin are scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court on campaign finance charges in a case that also includes two associates of Trump personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani. The case is before U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken.

17 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAFRICA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) South Africa's finance minister convenes meeting to discuss economy

South Africa's finance minister Tito Mboweni to convene a meeting to discuss policy proposals on how to grow the economy, a day after power utility Eskom resumed rotational power cuts after a number of its generating units broke down. South Africa's economy is forecast to grow less than 1% this year, with the problems at Eskom one of the main contributing factors. 17 Oct 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

USA-AUTOS/LABOR (PIX) UAW leaders meet in Detroit to decide next moves at GM

Top United Auto Workers are scheduled to meet with heads of General Motors plant local unions to decide on next steps in the month long strike against the automaker. A tentative contract deal appears close, but ending the strike will depend on the UAW leadership getting a majority of workers to ratify a deal. 17 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-AUTOS/LABOR UAW holds Thursday meeting to update union leaders on GM strike talks

The union representing the 48,000 workers who have been striking General Motors Co for about a month have scheduled a meeting on Thursday to update the leaders of the various union locals from around the country on the status of the talks. 17 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG/ (PIX) (TV) Facebook's Zuckerberg speaks in Washington

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in Washington. 17 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Fed's Evans, Bowman give welcome remarks before 'Fed Listens' event

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman give welcome remarks before event, "FedListens: Monetary Policy's Impact on Workers and Their Communities," in Chicago. 17 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before Managed Funds Association

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives keynote remarks and participates in moderated discussion before the MFA Outlook 2019 organized by the Managed Funds Association, in New York. 17 Oct 16:20 ET / 20:20 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-USA (TV)

U.S. Sens. Graham, Van Hollen introduce Turkey sanctions bill Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen introduce bill sanctioning Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria.

17 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/HABITATS (PIX) (TV) NASA eyeing Inflatable space habitats for Moon, Mars and beyond

When astronauts orbit the moon, or live on its surface in the decade ahead, they will be doing so inside a multi-floor inflatable habitat. At least two companies are competing for NASA contracts to build them. A Reuters multimedia team visits the plant of one of them, Bigelow in Las Vegas, for a peek at what the new space habitats for the Moon, Mars and beyond are looking like. 17 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

