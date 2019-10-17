People suffering as MSRTC halts services for PM's rally: Munde

With the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) not plying buses in Parli area of Beed district in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally on Thursday, people are facing hardships in the area, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said. Students and patients were among those suffering, said the NCP leader, who is pitted against his cousin and state minister Pankaja Munde in the Parli Assembly segment.

The prime minister was in Parli to canvass for BJP leader Pankaja Munde. "The MSRTC stopped plying services since 5 am and will not ply till 3 pm in view of the prime minister's one-hour rally. This has left people reeling under hardships," Dhananjay Munde said in a statement.

Vehicular movement towards Ambejogai and Latur from Parli has also been affected, troubling patients, he said. "Students are also worried as first semester exams are on and they found it difficult to reach the exam centres on time," said the leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)