UK opposition leader Corbyn says his party can not support Brexit deal

Reuters London
Updated: 17-10-2019 16:23 IST
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

Britain's main opposition Labour Party can not support the Brexit deal agreed on Thursday between the European Union and the British government, its leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

"As it stands we cannot support this deal ... also it is unclear whether it has the support of his allies in the DUP, or indeed, many allies on his own backbenches," he said.

Asked whether he would put forward a motion of no-confidence to try to bring down Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a planned extraordinary session in parliament on Saturday, Corbyn said the weekend was a time to discuss the Brexit deal and other issues would be for next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
