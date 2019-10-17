J'khand BJP seeks suggestions before preparing poll manifesto

The BJP on Thursday launched a campaign in Jharkhand inviting suggestions from people, based on which it will prepare its assembly poll manifesto, a senior party functionary said. Jharkhand is scheduled to go to polls later his year.

The new initiative - 'Naya Jharkhand Abhiyan' - is aimed at finding out what people expect from the ruling party, Jharkhand Manifesto Committee Chairman Vishnu Dayal Ram said. "Through this campaign, the party will strive to get in touch with 3.19 crore people of the state. Based on their proposals and suggestions, we will prepare our manifesto for the 2019 assembly elections," Ram said while addressing a press meeting here.

The exercise will democratise the process of preparing the manifesto, he said. "Boxes will be placed at public places across the state for public to drop their letters with suggestions.

Additionally, they can also dial 6357171717 or share their views on social media with hastag #akankshapeti," he said, adding that the members of the manifesto committee will also consult specialists on different subjects..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)