Cong leader Shrinate slams Khattar govt over unemployment, crime

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana for the "high" unemployment in the state. Shrinate, who was flanked by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, also hit out at the Narendra Modi government, blaming it for the collapse of the auto, textile and leather industries in the country.

"These industries used to flourish under the Congress-led UPA government earlier, but are in shambles now because of the BJP regime's wrong economic policies," she told reporters here. Shrinate, who is also a national spokesperson of the Congress, said the Modi government's claim of achieving a five trillion dollar economy over the next few years is just a pipedream and added that GDP has to grow at around 10 per cent per year to achieve this.

Hitting out at the Khattar government over unemployment, she said, "At 28.5 per cent, Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country." She also said that the BJP must answer for what it has done for various sections of people in the country.

"The farmers are a distressed lot and are committing suicide. Under the Congress party's rule, Haryana had become prosperous, but now it has gone downhill," she claimed. Shrinate said while the economy is going down, both at the Centre and in Haryana, the crime rate has been going up.

"There is a direct link between unemployment and crime," she said. Shrinate alleged that incidents of loot, kidnapping, dacoity, rape and molestation are the order of the day in Haryana under the BJP rule.

The Haryana government has failed on all fronts, she added. The Congress leader said the ruling BJP is silent on issues of joblessness and economic slowdown, crime and rural distress.

"But the Congress is committed to development and raises relevant issues," she said. Haryana goes to polls on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

