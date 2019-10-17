Trump directed his energy secretary to work with Giuliani on Ukraine -Mulvaney

President Donald Trump asked U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry to work with personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on matters involving Ukraine, acting White House chief of staff Mike Mulvaney said on Thursday, adding that he himself was not asked to do so.

Mulvaney denied it was improper to conduct diplomacy with Ukraine through a private citizen who is the president's personal lawyer. "There's not a shadow policy here. The president is entitled to have whoever he wants to work," Mulvaney told a White House news conference.

