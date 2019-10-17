International Development News
Facebook's Zuckerberg says company considered banning political ads

Reuters San Francisco
Updated: 17-10-2019 23:23 IST
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a speech on Thursday that the social media company had considered banning all political advertising but decided against it, erring on the side of greater expression.

Facebook Inc has been under fire over its advertising policies, particularly from Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. The company exempts politicians' ads from fact-checking standards applied to other content on the social network.

COUNTRY : United States
