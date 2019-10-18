International Development News
CORRECTED-Trump defends Middle East policy, says Islamic State is under control

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 18-10-2019 05:34 IST
US President Donald Trump. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his Middle East policy, as he comes under bipartisan criticism over his administration's move to withdraw U.S. troops from northeast Syria and an agreement for a 120-hour pause to a Turkish incursion of the area.

"ISIS is totally under control and we're continuing to capture more," Trump said, using an acronym for Islamic State. He spoke at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a factory in Texas.

COUNTRY : United States
