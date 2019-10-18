Union Minister Kishan Reddy to visit NE states

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday said he would undertake his maiden visit to northeastern states for three days from October 20 to review law and order situation and meet Governors, Chief Ministers and other top officials. "I am visiting northeastern states for three days from tomorrow, on 20th, 21st and 22nd. I am going to that region for the first time after becoming Minister of State for Home," he said.

"I will review law and order problems in that area. I will have meetings with Chief Ministers, Governors, our para-military (forces), local police DGPs and IGs," he told reporters here. Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, was speaking during a 'padayatra' undertaken by him in his constituency as part of BJP's nation-wide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' to propagate the ideals of principles of Mahatma Gandhi to mark his 150th birth anniversary..

