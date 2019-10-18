International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

It was wrong not to take Boris Johnson seriously, Macron says

Reuters
Updated: 18-10-2019 19:31 IST
It was wrong not to take Boris Johnson seriously, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who clinched a Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday, had been underestimated.

"He may be a colourful character sometimes but we all are at times. He's got a temper, but he's a leader with a real strategic vision. Those who didn't take him seriously were wrong," Macron told a news conference after an EU summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019