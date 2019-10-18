EC removes two officials in Nashik for unsatisfactory

The Election Commission of India replaced the Police Observer and a Returning Officer in Nashik district on Friday, ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Police Observer Ajaykumar Chaudhary was removed for not carrying out the task assigned to him satisfactorily, an EC statement said here.

He was replaced by Yogesh Choudhary. The poll authority also ordered replacement of Returning Officer of Nashik West constituency Sanjay Bagde, replacing him with Bhagwat Doiphode.

Bagde was removed as the distribution of photo-voter slips was found to be lagging behind, the statement said..

