Improve delivery of people-centric programmes: Venkaiah Naidu to civil servants

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged civil servants to improve the delivery of people-centric programmes such as Swachh Bharat, Per Drop More Crop and Skill India to ensure that the fruits of development reach the most deserving. Addressing an event here, he said the Swachh Bharat campaign was a classic example of societal transformation in which extraordinary results were made possible through active involvement of people.

"This is the kind of approach which seems to hold great promise in most of the societal projects," Naidu said. Pointing out that the bottom-up approach with active involvement of citizens was the best way to achieve inclusive growth, the vice president said the same approach was proposed by Mahatma Gandhi to achieve 'purna swaraj' (complete self-rule).

Naidu also stressed on the need to attach special attention to harnessing the inner talent and energy in the country to realise the demographic dividend and propel the nation to move into a higher development trajectory.

