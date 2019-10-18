Congress did not repeal Article 370 for vote bank politics: Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that Article 370 was troubling Kashmir but the Congress did not repeal it for its "vote bank" politics. Addressing an election rally here, Shah accused the Congress of giving a weak response to infiltration from Pakistan and the incidents of terrorism and beheading of soldiers.

He said the Modi government had sent a message that anyone who messes with the soldiers will pay for it. Referring to the surgical strikes after Uri terror attack and aerial strikes after Balakot attack, he said that terrorists were targeted in their holes across the Line of Control and the international border.

"After Uri, Pulwama, Pakistan thought nothing will happen this time also, but this time it was Narendra Modi government," Shah said. He targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his "Jawan Ke Khoon Ki Dalali" remarks and asked if he had felt the pain of the widow of a martyr.

Referring to Article 370, he said the Central government had thrown away the provision that was a reason for trouble in Jammu and Kashmir. "Terror spread due to Article 370 and 40,000 people were killed. But the Congress could not remove Article 370 due to its vote bank politics. You gave over 300 seats to Modiji in the Lok Sabha elections and he abrogated Article 370, which was troubling Kashmir," said Shah.

The BJP chief said that Article 370 led to the spread of terrorism in the country and the government has hit at the root of terrorism. Referring to Sharad Pawar, he said the NCP leader had raised questions about connection between Article 370 and Maharashtra and asked if there was a connection or not.

He said Maharastra is the land of Shivaji and Veer Savarkar and sons of the soil have given their sweat and blood for the country's security. Referring to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said the poor people have got the benefit of treatment of Rs 5 lakh in a year for the first time.

Shah said the BJP-led government in Maharashtra will work to make the state number one in the country. "Diwali is coming to the entire country but it is going to come to Maharashtra early on October 24. A BJP government will be formed here," he said.

Shah said the BJP-led government has worked for every section of society and crores of people have benefitted from the schemes. (ANI)

