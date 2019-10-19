International Development News
UK PM Johnson says there's little appetite in the EU for further delay

Reuters London
Updated: 19-10-2019 14:39 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he was confident he had secured the best possible deal to leave the European Union, warning parliament there was little appetite in the bloc for any further delay.

"I believe that this is a good arrangement," he told parliament. "With this new deal, the scope for future negotiation, for fruitful negotiation, has run its course ... there is very little appetite among our friends in the EU for this business to be protracted by one extra day."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
