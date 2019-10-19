UK PM Johnson says there's little appetite in the EU for further delay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday he was confident he had secured the best possible deal to leave the European Union, warning parliament there was little appetite in the bloc for any further delay.

"I believe that this is a good arrangement," he told parliament. "With this new deal, the scope for future negotiation, for fruitful negotiation, has run its course ... there is very little appetite among our friends in the EU for this business to be protracted by one extra day."

