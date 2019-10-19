Number of disabled voters tripled in Thane

The number of registered disabled voters in the district has tripled since the Lok Sabha elections, an election official said here on Saturday. Addressing the media, district election officer and district collector Rajesh Narvekar said the number of registered 'persons with disabilities' (PwD) voters, which was around 3,000 in the Lok Sabha elections, has now gone up to 10,500.

He said as per the directives of the election commission all polling booths located on the upper floors have been shifted to ground floors or basements for PwD voters. A total of 63,92,357 voters are eligible to vote this election in all the 18 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra's Thane district, he said.

Speaking about poll preparedness, Narvekar said a staff of around 29,000 will handle the polls at various levels. As many as 18 teams of Central Protection Force will be deployed in each of the constituencies, he added. There are 591 critical polling booths in the district and the polling in these booths would be webcast, he said.

