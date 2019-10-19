International Development News
Development News Edition
Bijepur by-poll: voters of to get 3-day holiday

PTI Bhubaneswar
Updated: 19-10-2019 17:29 IST
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha on Saturday declared a three-day holiday to help voters of the Bijepur assembly segment exercise their franchise smoothly on October 21. The CEO in a notification said the voters of Bijepur may be allowed holidays on October 20, the day before the polling, October 21, the polling date, and October 22, the day following voting.

The holidays will enable voters staying outside the assembly constituency to exercise their franchise, the CEO said. Votes will be counted on October 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
