Odisha govt to construct new buildings for MLAs

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Saturday asked the legislators to vacate their quarters in the MLA Colony for construction of multi-storied buildings for their accommodation. "Both the sitting and ex-MLAs were asked to vacate their quarters for construction of multi-storied buildings in the colony. The sitting MLAs will be given alternative accommodations. Some ex-MLAs are still occupying quarters despite eviction notice," Patro told reporters.

The MLAs were earlier also told to vacate their quarters and most of the sitting MLAs have been provided alternative accommodation, officials said. The ex-MLAs still staying in the MLA Colony were told the vacate their quarters within three days, the Speaker said.

"Some portion of the existing MLA Colony will be demolished and quarters will be constructed for all members. There will be 140 units in the new buildings. The cost of the entire project is estimated to be around Rs 400 crore," the speaker said.

Patro said the shortage of government accommodation for MLAs will be solved once the new buildings are constructed in the MLA Colony in the Unit-4 area in the state capital. The speaker said the new buildings will ensure that all MLAs get accommodation in the state capital with all required facilities like a community hall, kalyan mandap, gym, and other facilities.

"Construction of the buildings will start from next months and likely to be completed in two years," Patro said. The speaker also said that the Odisha Assembly lobby will also get a complete makeover. The entire state Assembly will be WiFi-enabled.

