AIMIM supports Harshvardhan Jadhav for taking on Sena

Imtiyaz Jaleel, chief of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said on Saturday that the party supports Harshvardhan Jadhav, the former Shiv Sena MLA who is contesting the Assembly election as an independent candidate. Anyone who takes on the Sena is his party's ally, Jaleel said.

A case has been registered against Jadhav on the orders of the Election Commission at Pishor police station in the district over an allegedly objectionable statement he made about Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Jadhav is contesting from Kannad seat as an independent candidate.

Addressing a campaign rally in the Kiradpura area of Aurangabad East constituency on Friday night, Jaleel said, "Shiv Sena has slammed Harshvardhan Jadhav over his statement. Anyone who is against Shiv Sena is our friend.

"I request voters to support Jadhav in Kannad," Jaleel, Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad, said. Referring to some unidentified persons vandalizing Jadhav's house after he made the controversial remarks, Jaleel said, "You just order us, we will provide security to you."

