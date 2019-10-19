Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

NATION DEL22 HR-POLL-2NDLD MODI

Modi steps up offensive against Congress, says its policies 'destroyed country' Ellenabad (Hr): On the last day of campaigning for the Haryana assembly polls here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharpened his attack on the opposition Congress over issues of Article 370 and the Kartarpur corridor, accusing it of "destroying the country" with wrong policies and strategy.

DEL26 HR-POLL-MODI-LD REWARI

Cong failed to abrogate Article 370 despite promising it in 1964: Modi Rewari (Hr): Continuing his diatribe against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused its leaders of failing to abrogate Article 370 despite having promised it in Parliament in 1964.

DEL33 HR-POLL-MODI-DRUGS

Modi slams Pak for pushing drugs into India; also attacks INLD, JJP Ellenabad (Hry): Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Pakistan on Saturday for conspiring to push drugs into India to "destroy" the country's youth and called for tackling the problem of drug abuse with an iron hand.

DEL31 CONG-SIBAL-LD MODI

Pakistan's integral part split from it because of Cong: Kapil Sibal New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of raising the issue of revocation of Article 370 provisions in assembly poll campaign for electoral gains and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must tell the people that it was because of the Congress that Pakistan's integral part split from it.

DEL27 UP-BYPOLLS-CAMPAIGN END

Campaigning for UP assembly bypolls comes to end; law and order, Article 370 in focus Lucknow: Campaigning for the bypolls to 11 assembly seats in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh came to an end on Saturday evening, with political parties making a last minute effort to reach out to voters in the polls seen as a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath government which has completed 30 months in office.

DEL36 HP-BYPOLL

Campaigning ends for bypolls in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: The bypolls to the two Assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh slated for October 21 will be a test for Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as the ruling BJP looks to not only retain the seats but also to increase the margin.

DEL29 UP-2NDLD MURDER

3 from Surat among 5 held for Kamlesh Tiwari murder, police say suspects radicalised but no terror angle Lucknow: Five people have been detained including three in Gujarat's Surat in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, the president of a little-known Hindu outfit, with police saying on Saturday that the suspects were "radicalised" and appeared to have targeted him for his inflammatory remarks made in 2015.

DEL30 UP-MURDER-ADITYANATH

Kamlesh Tiwari's killing an act of mischief to create terror: Adityanath Lucknow: Terming the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari "an act of mischief to create terror", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said such incidents will not be tolerated and those involved will not be spared.

DEL20 AYODHYA-LITIGANTS

If Ayodhya verdict is in Muslims' favour, then construction of mosque should be delayed: Litigants Ayodhya: Some Muslim litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute have said that if the Supreme Court's verdict is in their favour then the construction of mosque should be delayed on the disputed land in Ayodhya to maintain harmony.

BOM7 MH-LD SHAH

Shah dares Rahul to declare Cong will restore Art 370 in J&K Navapur (Maha): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to declare that his party will restore provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.

DEL1 ED-MIRCHI-RAIDS

Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: ED conducts raids on DHFL premises Mumbai: The ED on Saturday conducted searches at about a dozen premises of DHFL and other linked firms in connection with its money laundering probe against Iqbal Mirchi, the aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, officials said.

DEL25 INTERPOL GA-INDIA

India to host 91st Interpol General Assembly in 2022 New Delhi: India will host the 91st Interpol General Assembly in 2022 after a proposal in this regard was cleared with "overwhelming support" from members countries of the international police cooperation body, officials said Saturday.

DEL9 PRIYANKA-GOVT

Your job is to improve economy, not to run a 'comedy circus': Priyanka slams govt New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks on Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, saying the government's job is to improve the "collapsing" economy and not to run a "comedy circus".

FOREIGN

FGN6 UN-INDIA-KASHMIR India slams Pak for raising Kashmir issue at UN

United Nations: India has slammed Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a forum of the UN, saying the country employs "empty rhetoric" to serve its "distorted agenda" and continues to engage in spreading unsubstantiated allegations. By Yoshita Singh

FGN16 KOVIND-PHILIPPINES-LD INFANTS Kovind interacts with parents of infants in the Philippines who underwent liver transplant in India

Manila: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday interacted with the parents of the infants in the Philippines who successfully underwent liver transplant in India, expressing happiness about the country's engagement with the key Southeast Asian country that has brought people's causes within its expanding ambit.

