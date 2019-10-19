Yogi Adityanath has created crime-friendly environment in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari and alleged that it did not provide enough security cover to him, which led to the murder. "A (former) Hindu Mahasabha leader was murdered in Lucknow. His mother's statement is repeatedly being played on television. She is saying that the only time they were provided security was during the SP government. But the Yogi government didn't him provide with the security cover, resulting in his murder," Yadav said at an election rally here.

He accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of creating a crime-friendly environment in the state. "How can they prevent it (the murder) when the Chief Minister himself says -- if you want to keep the system in order, do not hesitate to kill. And he trained people to kill in such a way that neither people nor the police know whom to shoot," said the former Chief Minister. Tiwari was shot dead and stabbed in Lucknow on Friday. The leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The assailants managed to flee the spot. A revolver was recovered from the site of the crime.

He was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and was an appellant in Ayodhya land dispute case in the Supreme Court. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate his murder. Three people have been held by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder of Tiwari from Surat.

According to the police, the accused -- identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) -- killed Tiwari for his objectionable comments during a 2015 speech. (ANI)

