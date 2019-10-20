UK PM Johnson sends photocopied letter to EU asking for Brexit delay - S.Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union on Saturday asking for a Brexit delay and sent another message in which he said he did not want an extension, the Sunday Times reported.

Johnson sent three documents: a photocopy of draft text laid out in a law which compelled him to ask for the delay; a cover note written by a civil servant saying Johnson had been forced to send the letter; and a further message in which he spelled out that he did not want any extension, the paper said.

